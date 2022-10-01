MMDA personnel arrested for allegedly raping minor cousin

MANILA- A 26-year-old MMDA traffic auxiliary personnel was arrested Saturday for allegedly raping his 12-year-old cousin.

According to police, the suspect and victim lived in the same compound in Pandacan, Manila, and exchanged text messages before the suspect allegedly committed the crime in July.

"Nag-request itong biktima na sunduin siya dun sa tinutuluyan niya at dinala sa bahay ng suspek. Pagdating sa bahay ng suspek, pinainom ng alak. Nung nalasing na, saka hinalay," said P/Maj. Manolito Flores of the PNP Pandacan Station 10.

"Yung mga magulang ay talagang galit dun sa suspek dahil hindi nila akalain na kung sino pa yung kadugo nila, yun pa yung hahalay," he added.

The court issued a warrant of arrest against the suspect last Sept. 23 for statutory rape.

Authorities arrested the suspect while the latter was on duty at MMDA's field office in Taguig City.

The suspect declined to comment on the accusation against him.

FROM THE ARCHIVE