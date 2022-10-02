Marby Bartolome’s 2-year old son waves goodbye to his father shortly before the fallen rescuer is buried in Malolos City on Oct. 2, 2022. Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News



STA. MARIA, Bulacan — Sirens of emergency vehicles in Sta. Maria were sounded anew on Sunday as Jerson Resurreccion, who helped establish the town’s rescue team, was laid to rest.

Resurreccion was among the 5 rescuers who were found dead last week hours after Typhoon Karding ravaged parts of Bulacan and other provinces in Luzon.

“Malaki po ang pagbabago [sa bahay]. Sobrang lungkot. May kulang,” Resurreccion’s brother Jeffrey told ABS-CBN News.

“Kailangan po naming tanggapin… [pero] siyempre po sana buhay pa po kasi kulang po talaga,” he said, noting that dinnertime in their house would no longer be the same.

Jerson and his wife Michelle have no children, but they have Chuckie, a 6-month-old American bulldog who they treated like a baby.

Chuckie was also brought to Jerson’s burial so that he could send his master to his final resting place in the Catmon Cemetery.

Jerson Resurreccion's American bulldog Chuckie joined the burial of his owner a week after he was killed trying to save lives from Karding's onslaught in Bulacan. Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

“Simula umaga hanggang hapon lagi niyang kasama yan [si Chuckie] tapos ine-airconan niya pa po yun. Ganun niya po kamahal ‘yan,” Jeffrey said.

The 33-year-old Bulakenyo led the ill-fated team on Sunday afternoon to rescue residents in San Miguel town, the most devastated area in the province.

Jerson’s passion is to rescue and help people, his brother said.

“Pagkatapos niyang mag-college, bumiyahe siya ng jeep tapos siguro marami rin siyang nakikitang nangangailangan ng tulong, lumulusong din siya sa baha kaya siguro ginusto niyang tumulong na lang talaga,” he said.

Meanwhile, rescuer Marby Bartolome was buried in his family’s mausoleum in Malolos City.

“Hindi pa okay. Hindi ko pa masyadong matanggap bigla kasi at saka napakabata pa niya,” Bartolome’s mother Aida told ABS-CBN News.

Bartolome was supposed to celebrate his 37th birthday next week. He is survived by his wife and their 2 sons: a 2-year-old toddler and an 8-month-old baby.

“Ako ay nalulungkot kapag nakikita ko ang mga apo ko kasi lalaki silang hindi nila kapiling ang kanilang Papa,” Aida said.

“Nakatatak na sa atin sa Pilipinas yung pagkahero niya kaya kahit hindi ko ikuwento [sa mga apo ko] malamang may iba pa ring magkukuwento diyan,” she said,

The three other rescuers who died last week - namely George Agustin, Troy Agustin and Narciso Calayag Jr. - were buried in their respective hometowns on October 1.

