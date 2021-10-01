MANILA - Maguindanao Rep. Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu on Friday backed the 2022 presidential bid of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso after at least 4 members of his family joined Aksyon Demokratiko.

The following Mangudadatu family members took their oath before Domagoso, who is also Aksyon Demokratiko's party president:

Maguindanao provincial board member King Mangudadatu

Maguindanao provincial board member Yshmael Mangudadatu

Incumbent Maguindanao Governor Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu

Sultan Kudarat gubernatorial aspirant Sharifa Akeel-Mangudadatu

"Ako'y taga-suporta... Ako naman ay may local party, 'yung partido ng MILF, 'yung UBJP," Rep. Mangudadatu said, referring to the Moro Islamic Liberation Front's (MILF) United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP).

(I'm here to support them... I have a local party, the MILF's UBJP.)

Mangudadatu said he has yet to join Aksyon as his allies from the UBJP are still pondering if he should join a national party or just stick with their regional group.

When asked if his regional party would serve as Domagoso's "bastion" and "operations center" in Mindanao, Mangudadatu said: "Ang taong bayan ang kakampi nila."

(The public is their ally.)

Mangudadatu is a "big political figure in Mindanao" who can help rally votes for Domagoso, but he cannot simply make the jump to Aksyon, a source privy to political discussions among Muslim leaders told ABS-CBN News.

"He (Rep. Mangudadatu) is also close to many administration officials and candidates in Mindanao so the dynamics is complicated," said the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Bangsamoro Organic Law in 2019, and a bill splitting Maguindanao into 2 provinces earlier this year. Both measures that would affect the political and economic landscape of Mindanao were Mangudadatu's pet bills.

Mangudadatu's brother, Zajid, ran for senator in the 2019 midterm elections under the banner of ruling party PDP-Laban.

When asked if his family's transfer to Aksyon would affect his relationship with his allies in the Duterte administration, Mangudadatu said: "Malaya naman siguro. Sa Pilipinas, demokrasya tayo. Kung sino man gusto mo, edi wala naman sigurong pang-iipit."

(I think I'm free. We have democracy in the Philippines. I don't think there will be unfair treatment because you can support whoever you want to support.)

Rep. Mangudadatu will run for Maguindanao governor against his relative, incumbent Governor Sangki-Mangudadatu.

This means that Domagoso will have the support of both gubernatorial aspirants in Maguindanao, the Bangsamoro area with the most number of registered voters, according to Access Bangsamoro, an online portal that hosts information about the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslin Mindanao.

As of 2019, Maguindanao has 652,000 voters, data from Access Bangsamoro showed.

Domagoso has lagged behind other possible presidential contenders when it came to Mindanao, as only 3 percent of respondents from the Philippines’ second largest island group chose him as their preferred presidential bet, according to a Pulse Asia survey conducted between September 6 and 11, 2021.

“Lahat ng boto mahalaga mula Aparri hanggang Jolo,” Domagoso said when asked about how crucial Mangudadatu’s support for his presidential bid is.

(All votes from Aparri to Jolo are important.)

“If anybody will join us, they are welcome,” he said.

Domagoso admitted that he would need help to increase his awareness in Visayas and Mindanao.

“Welcome ang tulong. Ang pulubi, hindi nakakapamili,” he said.

(We welcome those who want to help. Beggars cannot afford to choose.)

Aside from the Mangudadatus, about 40 other officials from different provinces took their oath before Domagoso on Friday at the Mehan Garden in Manila.