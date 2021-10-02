Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The state seismology bureau on Saturday said the Taal Volcano continues to show activity, spewing tall plumes of smoke even as it registered no volcanic quake in the last 24 hours.

In its 5 a.m bulletin, Phivolcs said the activity was dominated by an upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake that shot plumes 2,800 meters tall, which drifted to the northeast-to-northwest direction.

Its sulfur dioxide emissions averaged 4,620 tons per day on Friday.

Vog or volcanic smog was also observed over Taal Volcano and its vicinity.

“Based on ground deformation parameters from electronic tilt, continuous PS and InSAR monitoring, Taal Volcano Island began inflating in August 2021 while the Taal region continues to undergo very slow extension since 2020,” Phivolcs said.

The volcano remains under Alert Level 2 where “sudden steam- or gas-driver explosions, volcanic earhquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within and around TVI.”

Entry to the Taal Volcano Island, Taal’s permanent danger zone, especially the vicinities of the main crater and Daang Kastila fissure, as well as boating on the Taal Lake, remains prohibited.

Taal has continued to show activity since its eruption in January 2020, when it shot ash 15 kilometers high and spewed red-hot lava, crushing scores of homes, killing livestock and sending over 135,000 people into shelters.