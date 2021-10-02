PH logs 14,786 fresh COVID-19 cases

People offer prayers at the Baclaran Church on September 29, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—The Philippines on Saturday posted 14,786 more COVID-19 infections, pushing the country's cumulative total since the pandemic started last year to 2,580,173.

The country's active COVID-19 infections, meanwhile, is at 144,061.

Saturday's positivity rate was at 22.1 percent, based on test results of 68,233 individuals on Thursday. The positivity rate has been below 23 percent for the fourth straight day, ABS-CBN Data Analytics Head Edson Guido said.

COVID-related deaths increased by 164, pushing the country's fatalities to 38,656. This is the 4th straight day the DOH has reported more than 100 deaths, Guido said.

There were also 894 more recoveries, raising the total number of recuperations to 2,397,456.

Two laboratories failed to submit data on time.

Earlier in the day, contact-tracing czar and Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong acknowledged that the national contact-tracing program has been inadequate, which he attributed to budgetary constraints and the high number of new infections.

The Philippines posted over half a million new COVID-19 cases in September alone, making it the worst month for the country's fight against the pandemic.