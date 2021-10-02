MANILA—Philippine authorities on Saturday afternoon received 889,200 more COVID-19 jabs manufactured by Pfizer, which is part of the donations from COVAX facility.

The Pfizer shots arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 via Emirates flight EK332.

The latest batch raises the country's total received vaccine doses to more than 75.59 million, more than a half of which are jabs from China's Sinovac.

Earlier in the day, the United States government announced donating more than 5.5 million Pfizer shots to the Philippines by next week through vaccine-sharing platform COVAX.

This would be delivered in 5 tranches, a US official said.

The Philippines, fighting one of Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks, has confirmed some 2.56 million infections, including 38,493 deaths overall. The recent jump in cases is linked to the highly contagious Delta variant.

At least 21.3 million of the country's target 77 million people have been fully vaccinated so far, while 24.2 million are partially vaccinated from the disease.