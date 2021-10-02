MANILA— One of the convenors of opposition coalition 1Sambayan coalition on Saturday expressed optimism that Vice President Leni Robredo would soon announce her bid for the presidency.

“Sigurado ako, bago mag October 8, magsasapubliko na siya. Hanggang sa ngayon there is no doubt at least from my end na hindi naman tutuloy si VP Leni,” said Bro. Armin Luisto.

(I am sure before Oct. 8 she will make her plans public. Until now, there is no doubt at least from my end that VP Leni will not push through.)



There were talks that Robredo might run for governor in her hometown in 2022 after photos of her at the local Comelec office circulated online.

The Office of the Vice President said Robredo only transferred her voter registration to Magarao municipality from her original registration in Naga City.

But Luistro believes that Robredo’s trip to Naga was like a “sentimental journey.” He said this further bolstered his belief that Robredo will run for President, otherwise she would have made an announcement there.

“Palagay ko kung gagawa ka ng mahalagang desisyon sa buhay mo babalik at babalik ka sa iyong pinag-ugatan at sa akin, it’s like a sentimental journey for her,” he said.

(I think when you are about to make an important decision in your life you'll go back to your roots and to me, it's like a sentimental journey for her.)

1Sambayan on Thursday named Robredo its presidential candidate for next year’s polls after a lengthy selection process and survey among its 3 million members. The coalition based their decision on several criteria such as integrity, competence, track record and winnability.

Robredo has yet to decide on whether to run for a national or a local post in the coming elections.

The period for filing of certificates of candidacy began on Friday and will end on Oct. 8.