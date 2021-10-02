Filipino-Canadians rush to register as voters for the 2022 PH elections

The two-day voter registration outreach in Edmonton, Canada, conducted by the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary was well-received by Filipino-Canadian residents there who want their voices heard in the 2022 Philippine presidential elections.



Vice Consul LV De Guzman says, most of those who registered at the event are first-time voters. "They know how important it is for them to make it to the deadline."



One of the registrants who is a first-time voter is Angela Biton from Edmonton. She encourages her fellow kababayans to make a difference not only for themselves, but for the Filipino people. "I think it is important to come here and register and to vote eventually because I know I play a big role in deciding who I want to represent the Filipino people and the government."



De Guzman explains that they can check their status as voters with the consulate. "The good thing about having COMELEC's equipment with us, is we do have a database of existing voters, and even if you fail to vote or you were unable to vote for two consecutive elections, your registration will be considered inactive. It will need to be reactivated. So when you register, we're going to check the status of your registration on the database."



Heeding the call of overseas Filipinos, the Philippine Commission on Elections has extended the Overseas Voter (OAV) registration period for the 2022 presidential polls by two weeks. From the original deadline of September 30, overseas Filipinos now have until October 14 to register. But some say the two weeks extension is not enough to get more overseas Filipinos, particularly those who don't live close to consulates, to register.

