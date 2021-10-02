MANILA— The health department on Saturday said it is anticipating an experimental antiviral COVID-19 drug made by Merck & Co, but noted that it would still undergo screening by the country's health experts once it becomes available in the market.

Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said molnupiravir significantly reduced the risk of hospitalization or death when administered to high-risk patients early in the disease.

In a public briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the drug could be a "big help" to the public most especially if studies prove that it could really treat COVID-19 patients.

Merck anticipates that the Phase III treatment study will conclude around November.

"Wala po tayong local trial pa na nangyayari dito ngunit tayo naman ay with all of these evolving evidence, once the evidence is complete, at nailabas kahit sa ibang bansa, ginagamit naman natin, we adopt," Vergeire explained.

(We still don't have any local trial with this drug but once the evidence is complete, gets released by other countries, we will use it and we adopt.)

The Department of Health, however, reminded the public that the antiviral COVID-19 pill would still undergo the usual screening by the country's health experts.

This involves local clinical trials so authorities could "negotiate for this kind of drug."

"Although mayroon po tayong proseso, 'yung ating leading clinical practice guidelines na proseso where we have experts na sila ay pinag-aaralan regularly ang investigational drugs na nasa market," according to the health official.

(We have a process through our leading clinical practice guidelines. These experts study the investigational drugs available in the market)

"Aantayin nating makumpleto nila (trials), ma-officially publish ang kanilang resulta bago po tayo magkaroon of course ng clearance from our regulatory agency, 'yung FDA para magamit po natin dito sa bansa. Aantabayanan natin 'yan," she said.

(We will wait for them to officially publish their results before we get any clearance from the Food and Drug Administration and we could use it in our country. We will wait for it.)

Merck also said its pill is likely to be effective against known variants of the coronavirus, including the dominant, highly transmissible Delta variant.

It is one of several oral pills for COVID-19 being developed, and is meant to stop the virus from replicating.

On Friday, the DOH confirmed 15,566 new COVID-19 cases and 199 more deaths. Active cases, on the other hand, reached 130,268.

The Philippines is battling community transmission of the Delta variant. While cases have been below 20,000 in the past 5 days, COVID-19 testing also remained low.

The country's intensive care unit (ICU) bed occupancy rate remained high risk at 73 percent.

