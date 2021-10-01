MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) is set to identify 120 schools included in the pilot implementation of face-to-face classes for basic education.

In a press conference Friday, DepEd Usec. Nepomuceno Malaluan said they will first inform the regional directors about the identified schools in their respective areas, before revealing the list to the public.

"Ninais natin na ang unang makatanggap ng balitang iyan ay ang ating regional directors dahil baka meron silang katanungan, clarification, dito sa naging risk assessment," he said.

"Kung maisapinal, we will then be ready to disclose it to the public," he said.

DepEd Usec. Annalyn Sevilla said there is a budget allocation for the possible expenses of schools that will conduct in-person classes.

"Kahit wala pa po iyong pilot face-to-face implementation, nagbigay na po kami ng additional MOOE (maintenance and other operating expenses) sa mga eskwelahan and that is for the school opening na nangyari nitong September. So meron na po silang additional MOOE na nasa kanila," Sevilla said.

She added they will closely monitor all the participating schools. If additional funds are needed, the amount will be sourced from the central office's "contingency MOOE", which was used for disasters and natural calamities before the pandemic.

Malaluan appealed to the public to regard the pilot conduct of in-person classes as a "national effort", although it will only be done initially in selected regions, as this is coming together for a "common endeavor" for quality education.

"Gusto talaga natin na masiguro na maayos itong magiging pilot natin dahil nakasalalay dito iyong expansion," he said.

RELATED VIDEO