British Columbia's biggest school districts impose mask mandate for students aged 5 & above

Starting Monday, October 4th, children aged five and above will have to start wearing masks in the Surrey School District, the biggest school district in British Columbia (BC).



Surrey’s decision follows the Vancouver School Board’s move to expand the mask mandate to all kids from Kinder to Grade 12.



BC's top doctor Bonnie Henry has earlier confirmed that up to 10% of children aged 5 to 11 years old have been testing positive for Covid-19 since the start of the school year.



Filipino-Canadian Carl Gangis, who has two elementary school kids, and one high schooler, sees nothing wrong with asking younger kids to wear masks. "I don’t have a problem with that. I mean, if this is the only way para ma-prevent natin ang pagkakasakit ng mga bata, why not?"



University student Christian Fonacier lauded the move that aims to give better protection to younger kids who have not been given the Covid-19 vaccine. "I definitely think that if they do target wearing masks for people and safety is their number one priority, then I think it is good that they’re doing that."



The Canadian Union of Public Employees or CUPE-B.C. supported the move to ask younger kids to wear masks, and urged other school districts in BC to do the same.



Meanwhile, as Canada is still in the midst of the fourth wave, Filipino-Canadian physician Dr. Iris Radev advised kababayans to make lifestyle changes that can boost their immunity against Covid-19.



Radev says, one way to do this is to revamp the rice and carb-heavy diet which is the norm among Filipinos. According to her, too much carbs can lead to more illnesses which can then weaken the body’s immune system.



The Fil-Canadian physician also urged Filipinos to sneak in some time to exercise each day to help build their strength.