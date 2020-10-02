Severed head found inside styro box in Manila

MANILA - A severed head was discovered inside a styro box in the middle of a street in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Thursday night.

The Meisic Police District said tricycle drivers Jerwin Mirabueno and Jun San Diego found a styro box in the middle of the street along Florentino Torres Street near Siler Street.

Mirabueno and San Diego were on board a tricycle when they saw the styro box and decided to inspect it. Both were shocked to find the severed head of a man inside the box.

They immediately reported the incident to the police.

Authorities are now investigating the incident.