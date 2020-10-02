Pirma Kapamilya signature gains support from provinces

MANILA - The signature drive for the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN through people’s initiative continues in various provinces as more provincial volunteers show their support.

In Batangas, Johnny Medrano, a person with disability and other Kapamilyas gathered signatures in various towns through house-to-house campaign and setting up of booths in Sta. Teresita, Cuenca, Alitagtag, San Pascual, Agoncillo towns.

Volunteers also gathered signatures at Our Lady's Nativity Parish, Sts. Peter and Paul Cathedral in Calbayog City, Western Samar.

A milk tea stall in Sariaya, Quezon also volunteered their space as a sign-up booth and drop-off centers for signature sheets.

A group calling themselves as “Titas of Tayabas” have also devoted their Sundays in gathering more signatures for ABS-CBN.

At the network’s headquarters in Quezon City, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines also continued their Friday booth where Kapamilyas can either sign or drop off signed sheets.

Signature sheets and the proposed franchise through people’s initiative can be downloaded and printed through the Facebook page of Pirma Kapamilya.