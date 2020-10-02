Palace: Ex-Malolos mayor Natividad is new head of anti-media piracy board

MANILA— Malacañang confirmed Friday the appointment of former Malolos Mayor Christian “Agila” Natividad as the new chairman of the Optical Media Board (OMB).

The former 3-term mayor will represent the academe and have a term of 3 years, said Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque.

"We hope the appointment of Mr. Natividad would lead the OMB to greater heights, particularly in fighting optical media piracy and protecting intellectual property rights in digital form," he said in a statement.

In 2019, Natividad ran for governor of Bulacan province and lost to then vice governor Daniel Fernando.

Natividad took his oath as OMB Chairperson before Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi on Thursday, according to a Philippine News Agency report.

The OMB, which is under the Office of the President, regulates the mastering, manufacture or replication of optical and magnetic media.

Just last month, it confiscated P3.4 million worth of counterfeit storage media devices in Valenzuela City, and P1.1 million worth of pirated software in Manila.

Former OMB chairpersons include Edu Manzano, Ronnie Ricketts and Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla. Actors Piolo Pascual and Angel Locsin were anti-piracy ambassadors of the OMB.