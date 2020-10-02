DFA reports 5 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad; total now at 10,544

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) recorded 5 new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases among Filipinos abroad, Friday, raising the total to 10,544.

The DFA also reported 4 new recoveries and no new fatalities.

Only 3,002 are still under treatment for the disease as 6,749 of those infected have recovered, while 793 have died.

02 October 2020



Today, the DFA received only three reports from Asia and the Pacific and Africa recording no new fatalities, 4 new recoveries, and only 5 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/T8sp3JBadG — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) October 2, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down by region as follows: 2,311 in the Middle East and Africa, 359 in the Asia Pacific, 166 in Europe, and 166 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 316,678 people. The tally includes 5,516 deaths, 254,617 recoveries, and 56,445 active cases.

As of Friday, there are more than 34 million people infected with COVID-19 globally, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard. Of those, more than 1 million have died and almost 24 million have recovered.