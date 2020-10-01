800 pass March, September 2020 physician licensure exams

MANILA - The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Thursday that 800 out of 1,424 passed the Physician Licensure Examination given last March and September.

Far Eastern University-Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation was the top performing school with a 91.60 percent passing rate.

The licensure exam was given by the Board of Medicine in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga.

You can check the roll of its successful examinees here.

The PRC also said 11 out of 33 passed the Physician Qualifying Assessment – Foreign Medical Professionals in Manila given in those same months.

Check the roll of successful examinees here.