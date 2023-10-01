Teachers hope for higher wages, benefits despite Palace concert honoring them

The third installment of the "Konsyerto sa Palasyo" in honor of teachers. Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Some teachers who attended the “Konsyerto sa Palasyo” on Sunday are still hoping for higher wages and benefits despite a Malacañang event honoring them, saying these just remained as promises for now.

John Rick Pacas, a teacher from Kalinga, said he was happy to attend the Palace event but he said he was expecting the event to be “more than a concert.”

“Ang main event talaga is mag-enjoy, pero siguro sa mensahe mamaya ni pangulo, may aasahan kaming magandang balita,” Pacas told ABS-CBN News.

“Tinatrabaho naman nila ‘yung salary increase ng mga guro pati pagtanggal sa administrative work sa mga teachers… para mag-focus na lang sa teaching ang mga guro,” he said.

It was also important for the administration to focus more on the education sector, noted Pacas.

“Sana bigyan pa ng pansin ang ating departamento, ang edukasyon at ang binitawan na salita na pagpapataas ng sweldo at pagtanggal sa mga administrative work sa mga guro para maka-focus sa teaching,” he said.

For Dina Balaan, a teacher from Trinidad, Benguet, stepping on Malacañang grounds was fulfilling.

Balaan was “expecting for announcements” like benefits for teachers most especially for them in the private sector.

The educator admitted that the salary in private institutions were lower compared to those in public schools,

“Subsidy sana for the private school teachers, most especially private school teachers are receiving very low salary except for those in big universities,” Balaan said.

“Actually sa mga small schools in the provinces like Benguet, the salary in private schools are really very low,” she said.

“Sana we will be given the chance na... Equal benefit with public schools so there wouldn’t be any discrimination from public school and private schools.”

Hundreds of teachers attended the Konsyerto sa Palasyo in front of the Mabini Hall, which was in time for the National Teachers’ Month.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte attended the event that featured theater artists, local singers, and rappers.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers-Philippines earlier said that Filipino educators could do away with a Palace concert dedicated to them and urged the government to increase their salaries.

“To really honor our teachers, increase teachers' salaries now! Hindi concert ang makakapagpasaya sa mga guro. Re-channel confidential and intelligence funds to salary hikes for teachers,” ACT said.

