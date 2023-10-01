Signal No. 1 up in Batanes as ‘Jenny’ slightly intensifies

RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA -- Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 was hoisted over Batanes Sunday afternoon as Severe Tropical Storm Jenny (international name: Koinu) slightly intensified, the state weather bureau said.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Jenny was last located 760 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 125 kph.

It is currently moving northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour, and is expected to move in the same direction until Tuesday morning.

PAGASA hoisted Signal No. 1 over Batanes, where winds of 39 to 61 kph may be expected in at least 36 hours. Intermittent rains may also be expected within the same time frame.

Jenny is expected to bring rainfall of up to 25 millimeters in mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Northern Samar and Eastern Sama from Sunday afternoon to Monday afternoon.

It is also expected to continue enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat and bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of central and southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao in the next three days.

Forecast track of Severe Tropical Storm Jenny. PAGASA image.

According to PAGASA, Jenny is expected to turn west northwest by Tuesday afternoon towards the Luzon Strait and generally westward on Thursday.

A landfall or close approach scenario over the extreme northern Luzon is also not ruled out.

Jenny is forecast to steadily intensify throughout the forecast period and may reach typhoon category Sunday night.

It is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Thursday afternoon or evening.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.