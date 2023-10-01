RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — Tropical Storm Jenny is forecast to intensify into a typhoon on Monday or Tuesday and may lash the northernmost parts of Luzon next week, state weather bureau PAGASA said Sunday.

Jenny was spotted 835 kilometers east of Central Luzon at 4 a.m., packing 85 kilometers per hour winds and gustiness of up to 105 kph. It is moving northwestward at 20 kph.

The cyclone is predicted to intensify into a severe tropical storm on Sunday before it reaches the typhoon category early next week.

PAGASA is not ruling out Jenny will make landfall or close approach in extreme northern Luzon "since these scenarios are within the forecast confidence cone."

Still, the weather agency said Jenny could bring heavy rains over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern portions of mainland Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte on Wednesday or Thursday.

Jenny could also enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat which could bring occasional rains over Palawan and Occidental Mindoro in the next three days.

ROUGH SEAS, STORM SIGNALS POSSIBLE

Tropical cyclone wind signals may be raised over the lightly populated extreme northern Luzon Sunday night or Monday in anticipation of severe winds, the weather bureau warned.

However, PAGASA noted that "the hoisting may happen earlier should there be changes in the forecast scenario."

The state forecaster advised mariners of motor bancas and other similar vessels to be cautious while venturing out to sea as the storm would bring moderate to rough seas of up to 4 meters over the coastal waters of extreme northern Luzon and the northern portion of mainland Cagayan.

"[I]f possible, avoid navigating in these conditions, especially if inexperienced or operating ill-equipped vessels," it added.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.