President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his speech during the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected local government officials of Davao City and members of the House of Representatives at the Sangguniang Panglungsod Building in Davao City on June 27, 2022. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo/File.

MANILA -- Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa said former president Rodrigo Duterte's possible return to politics is not being discussed within their group.

This was Dela Rosa's response to non-stop speculations about Duterte's political comeback via a Senate candidacy in 2025.

Dela Rosa said that he would rather see his former boss enjoy his private time after decades of serving. But in the end, he will be more than willing to welcome Duterte's return to politics, should the former president later decide to make a comeback.



“Kung gusto niya, (Duterte) fight. Gamit na gamit pa yung pagiging Digong Duterte sa taumbayan. Magamit pa rin yung kanyang kaalaman at eksperyensya," Dela Rosa said on TeleRadyo Serbisyo, Sunday morning.

"Pero on the other hand, maganda rin yung magpahinga siya, because he has spent too much time of his lifetime in government service. It’s about time siguro na magpahinga siya, at sarili lang nya ang atupagin niya at mag-enjoy na lang sya sa nalalabing panahon niya dito sa mundo," he added.



“Both ways ako ha? Hindi ko siya pinapangunahan, either way ako,” he made clear.

Dela Rosa also shared that more than a year after his term as president ended, Duterte has bounced back to his old "mayor" self.

“Kung yung basehan yung utak nya (Duterte), kung gaano kakulit yung tao, kung gaano ka-komedyante, ay bumalik na. Parang mayor na rin sya dati. Yung kanyang mga kalokohan kung magsasalita, eh bumabalik sa dati,” dela Rosa told “Ano’ng Ganap?” program at Radyo630, Sunday.



These days, however, talking to his former boss has become rare because Duterte is not fond of using a mobile phone, the senator said.

But based from what he saw from Duterte the last time he saw him, Dela Rosa said, was a breathe of fresh air.



“Kasi wala na ngang pressure eh. Wala na siyang pressure sa buhay niya ngayon. Nage-enjoy na lang sya,” the senator shared.



Dela Rosa is a known loyalist of Duterte, who served his administration as chief of the Philippine National Police, then later as Director General of the Bureau of Corrections, and afterwards, winning a seat in the Senate.



Dela Rosa is also the ex-leader’s co-accused in the drug war case filed before the International Criminal Court, which he has repeatedly said, is just consistently being brushed aside by his former Commander-in-Chief.

His previous update of Duterte having some difficulty of walking according to Dela Rosa, is not actually alarming.



“It goes with the age, yung deterioration ng ating motors,” the senator stressed.