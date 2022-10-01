Robin Padilla's heart procedure successful, Mariel says

Photos from Mariel Rodriguez's Instagram account

MANILA – Senator Robinhood Padilla recently underwent a heart procedure and is now recovering, his wife Mariel Rodriguez said.

“We had a successful heart procedure, it’s been a rollercoaster of emotions for us but now ultimately we are just so grateful and we are so blessed that Robin is okay. Thank you for your prayers,” Rodriguez wrote on Instagram.

In a short clip, the actress-host shared some snaps with her husband while in the hospital.

Padilla, who transitioned from showbiz to politics and topped the 2022 senatorial race, has been actively campaigning to revise the 1987 Constitution.

Last month, he insisted on the need to "adjust" the current Constitution to accommodate changes in society since the Charter was drafted over three decades ago.

During the fourth hearing of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, panel chair Padilla, a first-time lawmaker, stressed anew the importance of approaching the discussion on Constitution with "open eyes."

Padilla noted that many changes have taken place in the last 35 years, "and our own Constitution is no exception."



RELATED VIDEO: