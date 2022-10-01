Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Bren Esports ended their regular season campaign in the MPL Season 10 with a win over a hapless Nexplay EVOS squad 2-1 at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

They capped their regular season with a four-game winning streak, with 23 points. Their qualification for the upper bracket playoff rounds, however, is out of their hands as this will rely on the results of the season's remaining matches.

Nexplay gained the upper hand in Game 1 as they controlled the map.

Protecting Marco "SUPER MARCO" Requitano in his lane paid off as it helped Bren amass an 8,000 gold lead, en route to the clean equalizer.

Bren once again banked on another clean, low-scoring game in the rubber match to cap off their regular season run on a high note.

Nexplay, who are out of playoff contention, will face Echo Philippines on Sunday and defending champs RSG Philippines on Monday.