A mother carries her child after being inoculated with a COVID-19 booster shot in Scout Santiago in Quezon City on September 29, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Philippines on Saturday recorded 3,822 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total caseload so far to 3,951,766, according to the Department of Health (DOH) .

This is the highest single-day tally since August 14, ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said.

Of the new cases. 1,692 come from NCR, the highest rate since February 2.

The DOH admitted that fewer Filipinos are interested in getting their COVID-19 booster jabs, citing pandemic fatigue, as protocols loosen up.

The last couple of months saw the resumption of in-person classes, and the relaxing of face mask policies. But Guido in an earlier interview said this cannot be attributed to the relaxation of the mask mandate.

"Sa face-to-face classes, nakita talaga natin. Kasi pababa na ‘yung numbers eh, total cases natin sa buong bansa, even sa National Capital Region, pababa, biglang nag-U-turn even the positivity rate," Guido said in an interview on ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.