Marcos assures municipalities of support in devolution plans

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday assured municipalities of his commitment and support for the implementation of their devolution plans as the Mandanas ruling takes effect this year.

Speaking before the newly elected officers and directorate members of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) in Malacañang, Marcos urged local leaders to welcome innovations and new ideas, which could include partnerships "to maximize the service that we bring to the people."

This include prospects in infrastructure and digitalization in preparation for the full devolution of localities this year, said the President.

"Let me assure you that this national government will do, to the best of our ability, to help you meet the demand of this devolution, including the realization of our your respective transition plans," he said.

"The provision of the local government support fund growth, equity fund, is to ensure that no LGUs shall be left behind in the implementation of full devolution," he added.

The 2018 Supreme Court ruling entitles local governments to a share of all national taxes.

Local government units previously got their internal revenue allotment from 40 percent of the national internal revenue taxes gotten by the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

"With the SC ruling, LGUs are projected to increase the IRA by 27.61 percent," the Palace had said.

Local governments this year received 30 to 35 percent more national tax allotment, noted the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

In August, Malacañang said the President has formed a team to look into the devolution plans of local government units. This will be led by the DILG.

ABRA MAYOR TO LEAD LEAGUE OF MUNICIPALITIES

Meanwhile, La Paz, Abra Mayor Joseph Bernos is the new president of the LMP.

He succeeded LMP President Emeritus Luis Singson of Narvacan, Ilocos Sur who served from 2019-2022.

Bernos made headlines in August after he asked the President for more ambulances and firetrucks in his province, which was among those affected by the magnitude-7 quake that jolted Luzon.

At the end of his request during Marcos' situation briefing, Bernos said, "Tingin ko, kami naman po ang maniningil ngayon."

Marcos also urged new offices and directorate members to promote a "people-centered bureaucracy."