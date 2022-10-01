DOTr: Fare hike to push through on Oct. 3

Drivers, operators need matrix before charging increase

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) reminded the public, transport operators, and drivers that the fare hike it approved will take effect on Monday, October 3.

Transport secretary Jaime Bautista, however, stressed that PUVs must first post the new fare matrix inside their vehicle before they are allowed to implement the new fare increase.

“Dapat makita ng mga pasahero ang bagong matrix. I will request LTFRB lahat ng sectors para di malito ang mga pasahero,” Bautista said during the press conference he held after PAMANA Transport Service and Multi-purpose cooperative general assembly.

“Dapat ganon. Kaya Ang gagawin namin pag igihan namin ang information drive lalo na operators ng jeepney para makita ng mga pasahero.”

Bautista asked for the understanding of commuters. According to the transport secretary, he knows the budget of commuters is tight amid the rising price of commodities, but the fare hike is long overdue.

“Napaka-liit ng kinikita nila dahil presyo ng gasolina, maintenance. Dahil may inflation, kailangan din natin ng increase ng pamasahe, matagal na sila nanghihingi pero dahil nagkaroon ng pandemya, hindi natin binigyan ng increase para hindi mahirapan mga pasahero,” he explained.

Beginning Monday, traditional and modern jeepneys will increase their fare by P1, pushing the minimum to P12 and P14 respectively.

An additional P1.80 for traditional jeepneys and 2.20 for modern jeepneys will be charged for every succeeding kilometer, respectively.

Buses, meanwhile, were given a P2 fare increase.

The minimum fare for ordinary buses is now P13 with a P2.25 increment for every succeeding kilometer.

Fare for air-conditioned buses, on the other hand, will begin at P15 and will have a P2.65 increase for every succeeding kilometer.

The LTFRB also raised the flagdown rates of taxis and transport network vehicle service (TNVS) by P5, with no additional fees in the succeeding kilometers.

The new minimum fare for taxis and sedan-type TNVS will be P45, while AUV/SUV-type TNVS will be at P55.

The flagdown rate of hatchback-type TNVS will be at P35.

Bautista said they are also studying the fare hike request of LRT1, as well as other train lines.

“Meron contract iyan and agreement pwede sila magtaas every 2 years. Nagmeeting sila last week ng request— sinasabi nila bus jeep nag-increase sila nasa 11 pa din. So sinasabi nila hindi pa nai-implent fare increases since 2016, 2018, and 2020, pag-aaralan namin mga request na yan,” he stated.

“Other trains MRT3 at LRT2 naghihingi din ng increase train service,” Bautista added.

