Relatives of George Agustin, one of the 5 Bulacan rescuers who died during Typhoon Karding's onslaught, pay their final tribute to their patriarch before he is laid to rest in the town of Calumpit on Saturday. Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News



MALOLOS, Bulacan — The eldest and youngest members of the 5-man rescue team who died in San Miguel town were laid to rest Saturday in their respective hometowns in the province of Bulacan.

Thirty-year old Troy Agustin’s remains received its final blessing at the St. James Parish in Plaridel before he was buried in a memorial park in Sta. Rita village.

He is survived by his wife and their 2 young children.

Meanwhile, George Agustin (not related to Troy Agustin) was laid to rest at Himlayang Kayumanggi in Calumpit town.

Imelda Agustin said she has accepted her husband’s death. Their three daughters, meanwhile, said their final goodbyes to their father.

Agustin said Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, Bulacan State University, and an unnamed private company promised to sponsor the education of her daughters, two of whom are in college; the youngest is in elementary.

The families of the so-called “fallen 5 of Bulacan have also received monetary assistance from national officials, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

A source told ABS-CBN News that the President gave about P100,000 for each of the families of the dead rescuers.

The families also received financial aid from the Chinese Embassy in Manila, which was handed to them Friday night during the province-sponsored funeral service in the capitol gym.

Officials, however, declined to publicize the amount of their donations.

Narciso Calayag Jr., another member of the rescue team, will be laid to rest at the Crus Na Wawa cemetery in Malolos, Saturday afternoon.

Two other members of the rescue team — Marby Bartolome and Jerson Resurreccion — will be buried in their respective hometowns on Sunday.

