MANILA—San Miguel Corp. on Thursday donated 2,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to the Pasig local government to immunize some 1,000 jeepney drivers against COVID-19.

If jeepney drivers on the list have been vaccinated, one of their relatives can take their slot instead, according to information from the Office of Pasig City Councilor Corie Raymundo, who is in charge of the program.

"Sila 'yung essential workers natin na palagay namin marami silang nakakasalamuha na ibang tao every day," said Karina Raymundo, the councilor's chief of staff.

(They are the essential workers who we feel have to interact with a lot of people every day.)

Recipients of the vaccines from the private sector were based on the city's list of registered drivers, Raymundo said.

Besides vaccines, drivers will also receive hot meals from a mobile food kitchen being operated by non-government organization Rise Against Hunger.

Former Health Sec. Paulyn Ubial, chairman of the board of Rise Against Hunger, hopes that the mobile kitchen would help end hunger among citizens, as it travels in different areas in the city pic.twitter.com/6EiIpD3FXH — Maria Arra Perez (@arraperezDZMM) September 30, 2021

The project, launched in Pasig, is expected to make its rounds in Taguig and Manila to serve hot meals in poor communities, said Leni Rose Renton, Rise Against Hunger's sustainability and community engagement lead.

The mobile kitchen is also expected to travel to provinces, but the team has yet to finalize the destination outside the capital region.

"Depende ang usapan with the partner local government unit on how long we can stay in an area," Renton said.

(How long we can stay in an area depends on the deal with the partner local government.)

The jeepney-themed kitchen is a mobile version of a food bank San Miguel Corp built in Tondo, Manila in 2019, she said.