Courtesy of Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News/Rex Gatchalian Facebook Page

MANILA—Brothers Rex and Wes Gatchalian will try to swap posts in the 2022 elections.

Rex, a 3-term Valenzuela City mayor, is seeking a return to the House of Representatives.

His brother Wes, who represents the 1st district of Valenzuela City, will gun for the mayoralty seat.

The siblings filed their respective certificates of candidacy at the Comelec office in Valenzuela on Friday.

LOOK: Gatchalian brothers at the Comelec office in Valenzuela.



Sen. Win Gatchalian still mum on what position he will run for; Mayor Rex Gatchalian is running for Congress, while Wes Gatchalian will look to take over as Mayor of their bailiwick, Valenzuela City. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/asRyqGxZqt — Raffy Sison Santos (@raffsantos) October 1, 2021

"Never finished my stint in Congress noon... spent 2 terms sa Congress... so if the people of the 1st district will have me, this is my chance to get that 3rd term," Rex wrote on Twitter.

"If I get a chance to go back to Congress, I carry with me 9 years of executive experience... and hopefully those insights I learned in city hall all these years can help me craft laws. But for now... focus muna sa work sa city hall," he added.

Rex was elected congressman of Valenzuela in the 2007 elections. He was reelected in 2010.

Their brother, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, has yet to announce which position he is going for. He earlier said he was eyeing the vice presidency.

—With a report from Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News