Julian Ongpin shows up at DOJ probe on drugs rap

MANILA — For the first since the death of his girlfriend, the scion of one of the country’s richest tycoons appeared in public on Friday when he attended the probe on the drugs charge against him at the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento confirmed Ongpin’s attendance in today’s probe.



Accompanied by his lawyers and aides, Julian Ongpin arrived at around 10 in the morning and proceeded to one of the buildings in the DOJ compound which houses the Office of the Prosecutor General.

He and his team left less than an hour later on board two SUVs, refusing to give any comment to the media.

One of his lawyers, who also refused to give his name, said Ongpin attended the probe but declined to disclose if he submitted any documents.

It was Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento who confirmed to the media Ongpin’s presence at the preliminary investigation.

“Respondent Ongpin submitted his counter affidavit for the original complaint (possession of cocaine),” he told reporters, adding that Ongpin sought more time to “study and answer the supplemental affidavit.”

The arresting police officers and the SOCO team, who stand as complainants, submitted their supplemental affidavit, according to Malcontento, but no further details were released regarding the contents of the additional document.

The continuation of the probe is set on October 8 at 10am.

“If no new matters/issues are raised by the parties, the case will be submitted for resolution,” Malcontento said.

NEW POLICY

The media were not allowed to cover the preliminary investigation and in an unusual move, even cameramen were not allowed to enter the DOJ compound.

The Office of the Prosecutor General on Thursday night also said they will not be disclosing the names of the prosecutors handling the case.

“New policy po not to disclose name of prosecs (in all cases) for security reasons po,” Office the Prosecutor General spokesperson Honey Delgado said in a message.

WHY THE TRANSFER

The DOJ announced on September 24 the transfer of the probe on the drugs rap against Ongpin without citing the legal basis, except to say that it was based on the request of the regional prosecutor.

Guevarra also referred to the “public interest” involved in the case.

“The case has generated a lot of public interest, so I want to make sure that it is handled very well,” he explained.

Ongpin, 29, became controversial after his girlfriend, painter Bree Jonson, 30, died in La Union on Saturday, supposedly after taking her own life, based on his version.

But Jonson’s family refused to believe Ongpin’s claim, questioning the deep wounds on Ongpin’s left arm.

Jonson’s lawyers who reviewed the La Union hostel’s closed circuit television footage released by authorities said Jonson and Ongpin had an altercation minutes before she was found unconscious in the room.

Meanwhile, Ongpin was seen trying to get into their hostel room’s comfort room.

The Philippine National Police said Jonson died of asphyxia and there were also ligature marks on her neck but it was not clear if these were self-inflicted.

Jonson also tested positive for cocaine use, according to the police.

The National Bureau of Investigation has conducted its own autopsy, upon the family’s request.

ONGPIN ARRESTED, RELEASED

Ongpin, the last person seen with Jonson, was immediately arrested on Saturday after police seized 12.6 grams of cocaine from the hostel room where he and Jonson were staying.

But he was later released after the La Union inquest prosecutor said his arrest did not fall under any of the circumstances where warrantless arrests could validly be made.

Warrantless arrests are proper in cases where the suspect was caught in the act of committing a crime, in hot pursuit cases where authorities have probable cause based on personal knowledge that the person to be arrested committed the crime, or when a prisoner escapes.

No copies of the prosecutor’s inquest resolution have been released to the public.

Guevarra himself declined to comment why Ongpin was released despite the recovery of more than 10 grams of cocaine from Ongpin’s possession, which, under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, is not bailable.