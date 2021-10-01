Youth groups celebrate the possible extension of voters' registration during an action in front of the Commission on Elections' satellite office in Quezon City on Sept. 29, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a law fixing the last day of the extended voter registration for the 2022 elections, according to a document Malacañang released Friday.

Duterte in Republic Act 11591 set the last day of voter registration 30 days after the effectivity of the same law.

It takes effect “immediately after its publication” in the government journal Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation.

The law signed on Thursday has been posted on the Gazette.

The Commission on Elections earlier extended voter registration to Oct. 30 from the original Sept. 30 deadline. It will only be suspended on the first week of this month to give way to the filing of certificates of candidacy from Oct. 1 to 8. Registration will resume on Oct. 11.