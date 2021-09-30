Duterte: Do not get more than 2 COVID vaccine doses

Health workers inoculate San Fernando, Pampanga residents under the A4 category against COVID-19 during the Office of the Vice President’s Vaccine Express initiative at the Laus Convention Center on September 17, 2021. Jay Ganzon, OVP/File

MANILA—President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday warned the public against receiving more than two doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

" 'Wag mo sobrahan kasi masama. It is not good. 'Yung iba kasi segurista. Any doctor would tell you it is bad," Duterte said in a taped public briefing.

The Department of Health said at least half of the country should first be fully vaccinated before government starts administering booster shots.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said government wants to be fair to people who have not been vaccinated.

ABS-CBN News earlier reported on an alleged double-vaccination scheme posted by a man on social media after he was supposedly fully vaccinated by Sinovac in Mandaluyong last May then got another shot of Moderna jab last August in Quezon City.

Local authorities have confirmed his vaccine records and have launched an investigation on the incident, with the QC government vowing possible legal action.

"When you do that, multiple (vaccinations) hindi ka magsabi ng totoo. You deprive your countrymen, the others na hindi pa (na-vaccinate) sa isang bakuna na maibigay doon sa kapwa mo tao . . . 'Wag mong kunin lahat," Duterte said.

The President said millions of Filipinos still have to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The country was at the bottom of Bloomberg’s COVID Resilience Ranking among 53 countries in September 2021, having only a vaccine coverage rate of 20 percent, among the lowest of those ranked.

As of Thursday 30, the Philippines has received more than 71 million doses of various COVID-19 vaccine brands.

Since the country began its immunization program in March, the government has administered over 44 million doses. More than 20.8 million individuals have so far been fully vaccinated.

The government earlier eyed to have 77 million Filipinos vaccinated this year, but vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. said government lowered its targets between 50 million and 70 million, citing challenges in logistics and vaccine supply.

