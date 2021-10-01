Camp says still possible for Robredo to run as governor

MANILA — Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio on Friday said he is confident that Vice President Leni Robredo would accept 1Sambayan's nomination as the coalition's presidential bet even if she was seen at the local Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in Magarao, Camarines Sur.

After 1Sambayan endorsed the Vice President, her photos at the local Comelec office circulated online, fueling speculations she might run for governor in the 2022 elections.

Robredo was a long-time resident of Naga City, a chartered city whose residents cannot vote for provincial candidates during elections.

Carpio, a convenor of the coalition, dismissed the speculation.

“Naglipat siya ng residence eh so siguro the way I surmise it, baka chine-check niya kung naka-register ba siya doon,” Carpio explained in a media forum.

(She transferred residence so maybe she is checking if she is registered there)

In a statement, the Office of the Vice President confirmed that Robredo has transferred her voter registration to the municipality of Magarao from her original registration in Naga City.



“Yes, she did so, at the advice of her lawyers who wanted consistency in her actual residence ngayon,” Robredo's spokesperson Barry Gutierrez said.



Gutierrez added that the Vice President only made a “quick trip” to her home province and is already back in Manila.

He, however, reiterated that she has yet to decide on whether to run for a national post or a local one.

The period for the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) started on Friday and end on Oct. 8, 2021.

“She’s been very clear that insofar as the possibility of a gubernatorial run is concerned, that has to wait for a decision on ‘yung kaniyang pagtakbo for president,” he noted.

Earlier this week, Liberal Party President Sen. Francis Pangilinan, said Robredo remains in a quandary on whether to run for President, given the enormous responsibility that comes with it.

Earlier, Carpio said the coalition's convenors would meet again should Robredo reject their nomination.

'OVERWHELMING' VOTE

Carpio reiterated that coalition members who voted for Robredo believes that she met the criteria set by 1Sambayan, including the stand of candidates on contentious issues such as the West Philippine Sea, the drug war and extra-judicial killings, among others.

“Meron kaming criteria (we have a criteria)— must be winnable but we phrased it differently, sabi namin must be able to mount a nationwide campaign, that’s one lang, second may integrity, third may competency, may track record in managing an organization, running a government office," according to Carpio.

"Fourth, kailangan may patriotism kasi importante we have to assert the arbitral award, defend the West Philippine Sea,” Carpio said.

(We also need patriotism because it is important that we assert the arbitral award and defend the West Philippine Sea)

Also asked to weigh in on the other candidates, Carpio noted that Sen. Ping Lacson, a presidential contender, was the primary author of the Anti-Terror Law, which has drawn protests.

Meanwhile, 1Sambayan members expressed concern for another bet Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domago's stand on the West Philippine Sea.

“Alam mo si Isko, nakiusap sa akin 'yan kung pwede ko i-brief, binrief ko siya on the West Philippine Sea kasi ako naman kahit sino gusto makinig sa akin I wil also brief because we have to educate everybody, but 'yun nga ang gusto ko consistency kasi madali lang salita para boboto ang tao sa'yo eh, but I give credit to Isko because he sought me out,” said Carpio, who has long been pushing for Philippine rights in the disputed waters.

(You know Isko talked to me if I could brief him about the West Philippine Sea. I briefed him because I talk about it to anyone who wants to listen. But I want consistency because it is easy to talk about it if you want people's votes, but I give credit to Isko because he sought me out.)

Carpio said he believes Robredo would make a decision before the last day of the filing of certificates of candidacy on October 8.

He said there are tasks that have to be accomplished such as finalizing the senatorial and vice presidential candidates of 1Sambayan.

