MANILA— The Armed Forces of the Philippines said Friday it would deploy medical teams to hospitals in the National Capital Region as facilities and personnel were overwhelmed with rising COVID-19 cases.

AFP Surgeon General Col. Fatima Claire Navarro said the military would initially deploy 2 teams to hospitals identified by the Department of Health.

Each team is composed of a military doctor and 5 military nurses.

The first deployment will be at the St. Luke's Medical Center should the hospital and the DOH signed a memorandum of agreement, she said.

In September, the St. Luke's Medical Center said COVID-19 wards and critical care units of its branches in Taguig and Quezon City were at capacity.

This, after over a hundred of their health workers were in different stages of quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19.

Navarro said each medical team was required negative COVID-19 test results and would go on a 14-day duty followed by a 14-day quarantine.

"This is subject to extension or reallocation of DOH depending on their evaluation," Navarro said.

The military's deployment of medical teams in the capital region is an addition to its current deployments in mega swabbing and quarantine facilities in Metro Manila, and the teams currently augmenting health care workers in Davao.

