Soldier who ran amok in PMA may have suffered mental health problems: Baguio police

MANILA - The military personnel who died after running amok at the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) may have suffered from mental health problems, Baguio City police said Thursday.

A Philippine Air Force (PAF) Airman 2nd Class fired indiscriminately in their barracks on Tuesday, wounding 2 others, the PMA earlier said.

The buddy of the PAF personnel hid his gun a few days prior as he noticed a change in the soldier's behavior, according to Baguio City police chief Col. Allen Rae Co.

The military personnel, however, "ransacked" the locker of his colleagues, he added.

"Initially po siguro may mental health problems na nadevelop itong suspek natin, maybe contributory dito sa quarantine ngayong pandemic," Co told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Initially, we suspect he might have developed mental problems, probably due to the quarantine this pandemic.)

"May tsismis daw regarding this person na napansin ng iba ang pakiramdam na raw niya na pag nagkukuwentuhan, siya ang pinaguusapan. Di po malinaw kung itong 2 ang gumawa ng tsismis o pinagtsitsismisan siya."

(Others noticed that he felt he was being talked about. It was not clear whether the 2 victims made up the rumor or were talking about him.)

Co said the shooting was an "isolated incident" and happened "far" from the cadets' barracks.

"Sabi po ng pamunuan ng PMA, napakalayo po nito sa area kung saan nagbibillet ang cadets," he said.

(The PMA's management said this was far from where the cadets are billeted.)