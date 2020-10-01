Senators tease National Youth Commission chief infamous for EDSA tarpaulin

Mga larawan mula kina Cliff Barizo Jr. at NYC chairperson Ryan Enriquez

MANILA - Senators on Thursday ribbed National Youth Commissioner Ryan Enriquez over the posting of a large billboard in EDSA bearing his name and face early September.

"Nagulat lang siguro mga senador kung anong tatakbuhan mo [na posisyon]?" Sen. Imee Marcos asked Enriquez during a budget hearing in the Senate.

Sen. Sonny Angara chimed in by saying that Enriquez was not yet eligible to run for the Senate.

"May 35-years-old ka na ba Chair Ryan? So hindi ka tatakbong senador," he said, laughing along with other senators and resource speakers present in the hearing.

Enriquez said he had no plans running for a public post in 2022, and asserted that the tarpaulin with his face and name was only mounted in EDSA for the NYC's benefit.

"Gusto lang natin ma-promote ang National Youth Commission dahil marami pong kabataan ang hindi alam ang National Youth Commission until now," he said.

"Malaking bagay ang billboard kasi dumami ang likes namin sa Facebook," he said.

The NYC chief had his controversial billboard taken down in September after drawing flak online.