Guevarra: Respect DOJ spokesperson’s privacy amid resignation

MANILA – No less than Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra himself has appealed to the public to respect the privacy of Justice spokesperson Undersecretary Markk Perete following his abrupt resignation early Thursday morning.

In a message to reporters Thursday night, Guevarra confirmed that Perete had tendered his resignation to the President since he is a presidential appointee.

“Before doing so, he explained to me the reasons for tendering his resignation. As these reasons were very personal, the least that we could do for him is to respect his privacy and wish him well,” the justice chief said.

Perete’s resignation came as a shock to those covering the Justice beat.

At 5:40 am Thursday, he announced through the reporters’ Viber group that he is resigning effective immediately due to “serious reasons.”

At the time, he admitted he has yet to inform the justice secretary about his resignation and the “very personal” reasons for it but he left a cryptic statement: “I would have liked to continue under Sec[retary] Guevarra's leadership but it would be a disservice to do so at this time.”

Prior to his sudden resignation, there were no indications that he would be leaving. He was also not involved in any controversy.

Aside from his duties as spokesperson, he also worked on Immigration concerns -- the latest being the deportation of US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton, the AO 35 task force on extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances and Task Force PhilHealth.

He was among Guevarra’s trusted subordinates, having been appointed as undersecretary on July 2018 and DOJ spokesperson in November of the same year.

Perete, who obtained his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of the Philippines, initially worked with Guevarra at the Medialdea Ata Bello & Guevarra law offices, the law firm of Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

Later on, he would join Guevarra in Malacañang as technical assistant at the Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs from September 2016 to July 2017, before leaving to work for a private company.

He also teaches at the Philippine Christian University and the Adamson University College of Law.