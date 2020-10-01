Home  >  News

Going on 'staycation'? Here's what you need to know

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 01 2020 05:25 PM

The Philippines' tourism department has released guidelines for those who want to go on "staycations" in hotels that the coronavirus pandemic had shuttered for about half a year, Malacañang said Thursday. 

Watch Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque's briefing about the guidelines here:

