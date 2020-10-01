Don’t spread misinformation: CHR fact-checks allegations made against it in 2017

It pays to be informed.

This is what the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) said, as it has resurfaced one netizen's rebuttal against a comedian's allegedly misleading post in 2017.

A post that features comedian Beverly Salviejo's statement against the CHR in 2017 seemed to be circulating on social media, which led the agency to speak out through a Facebook post to correct several of her assertions.

One of Salviejo's claims was the agency's silence during the Mendiola massacre that happened in January 1987.

But the agency, created under the 1987 Philippine Constitution, was officially formed on May 5, 1987, roughly four months after the said massacre.

"The Commission cannot prevent a crime that occurred prior to its establishment," it said.

She also argued the agency "did not protest" when farmers were killed in Hacienda Luisita, but the CHR responded that its former chairman, lawyer Norberto D. Dela Cruz, "confirmed grave human rights violations" in the bloody strike.

The constitutional body said it issued a probe on the violent dispersal of Kidapawan farmers, even recommending the filing of charges against the authorities involved in the incident.

Salviejo's Facebook post has since been deleted.

The agency, meanwhile, urged the public to be more discerning of information sprouting on social media, despite the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Every right involves a corresponding responsibility to others and society. Every individual is thus enjoined to be responsible netizens to arrest the spread of malicious content," the agency said.

The commission, no stranger to being attacked by troll farms online, has been critical of the administration's war on drugs, other alleged human rights violations, among others.