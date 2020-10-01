DFA: COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad now at 10,539

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 climbed to 10,539 Thursday with 5 new cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,001, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 6,745 of those infected have recovered, while 793 have died.

The DFA reported 18 new recoveries and 1 new fatality on Thursday.

On this brand new month, the DFA reports 18 new COVID-19 recoveries among Filipinos abroad in Asia and the Pacific and the Middle East, and a decrease in new confirmed cases, (1/2)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/8rjo2T2pBL — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) October 1, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 357 in the Asia Pacific, 166 in Europe, 2,310 in the Middle East and Africa, and 168 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 314,079 people. The tally includes 5,562 deaths, 254,223 recoveries, and 54,294 active cases.

— With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News