Cayetano reneging on speakership deal a 'political affront' to Duterte - Velasco camp

MANILA - The camp of Marinduque District Rep. Lord Allan Jay Velasco on Thursday slammed House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano's move to remain in his post as a "political affront" to President Rodrigo Duterte.

Speaking to ANC's "Matters of Fact", Oriental Mindoro 1st District Rep. Doy Leachon urged Cayetano to honor the speakership term-sharing deal, allowing Velasco to take over the chamber's reins.

"We'll just wait for Oct. 14 to happen. After all it was the original agreement of the parties," he said.

Under the term-sharing deal that Duterte brokered last year, Cayetano will lead the House of Representatives for the first 15 months of the 18th Congress or until October, while Velasco will serve for the remaining 21 months.

Leachon also criticized Cayetano's offer on Wednesday to step down as "inappropriate," saying it does not amount to anything.

"With all due respect to him, there's actually no offer to resign because under the law the resignation must be definite in character," he said.

"The votation yesterday actually does not amount to any whether they're voting for Speaker or Cong. Velasco. It's just that you will reject the offer," he added.

The would-be Speaker's camp also claimed there were lawmakers who were "under duress" to vote in favor for Cayetano.

"There were congressmen ordering them on how to vote," he said.

House members voted 184-1 with 9 abstentions to reject Cayetano’s offer to resign.

Asked about Cayetano's prediction that Velasco would be ousted after a week if the Marinduque lawmaker take the chamber's helm, his camp has this to say.

"Hindi pa naman nangyayari. Why not honor the agreement and let's see what happens," Leachon said.