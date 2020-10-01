Canada extends P68 million-support for Filipino children's education

Photo shows school children in Mindanao who were beneficiaries of a Big Bad Boo Studios project. Courtesy of Big Bad Boo Studios, Handout from the Embassy of Canada in the Philippines

MANILA - Canada is donating CAD$1.9 million or P68 million worth of funding to support the education of Filipino children focusing on life skills and civic values, its embassy in Manila said Wednesday.

Through the "1001 Nights Civic and Peace Education Program," 100,000 children and 3,500 teachers in 100 schools across the Philippines will be provided training and educational support, the embassy said.

“Canada is honored to be part of efforts by the Philippines' Department of Education (DepEd), to further promote the teaching of life skills and civic values to grade school Filipino children," Canada’s Ambassador to the Philippines Peter MacArthur said in a statement.

"This is especially important today as governments and parents around the world seek to address education for the next generation in the middle of a pandemic."

The multi-platform educational entertainment program will use cartoons to teach 6- to 12-year-old children life skills and civic values, including non-violence, human rights, democracy, gender equality and the rule of law.

“Through the project, we hope and trust that Filipino children will develop an increased understanding of why diversity, inclusion, tolerance, non-discrimination and empathy are smart life choices leading to greater harmony and happiness,” MacArthur said.

Photo shows school children in Mindanao who were beneficiaries of a Big Bad Boo Studios project. Courtesy of Big Bad Boo Studios, Handout from the Embassy of Canada in the Philippines

The “1001 Nights” project will be implemented by world-leading Canadian animation company Big Bad Boo Studios, Inc., in coordination with the DepEd.

According to the embassy, Canada had also provided the Philippines CAD$3 million worth of assistance to support the country's fight against the COVID-19.