Batangas to ramp up coronavirus testing as cases near 7,000

MANILA - Batangas province will conduct aggressive testing for COVID-19, its health officer said Thursday, as virus infections in the province near 7,000.

Dr. Rosvilinda Ozaeta of Batangas Provincial Health Office said the province is expected to carry out about 1,000 tests per day in a bid to rein in the disease.

"Starting Saturday, magkakaroon ng aggressive testing... we expect talagang per day 1,000 tayo eh," she told Teleradyo's "Kabayan".

To date, the province has recorded 6,907 coronavirus cases, with 172 fatalities and 3,835 recoveries.

Some 2,900 people are also currently ill with the virus, in which majority of them are exhibiting mild symptoms, Ozaeta said.

The health officer also bared the province was yet to improve its contact tracing efforts, which is key to stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Batangas currently has 1,400 contact tracers, far from the ideal setup of 3,700.

Ozaeta said the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) had started recruiting people to augment the province's contact tracing teams.