Batanes confirms second COVID-19 case

Batanes province on Thursday reported its second case of COVID-19. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The northernmost province of Batanes reported on Thursday its second case of COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic started early this year.

A resident who returned to the province on Sep. 22 tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the local government said in its official Facebook page.

The patient is asymptomatic and currently under isolation at the Sinakan Isolation Unit in Sabtang, Batanes.

Intensive contact tracing is ongoing, the local government added.

The announcement came days after the province confirmed its first COVID-19 case on Tuesday.

The Philippines as of Thursday recorded 314,079 cases. The tally includes 5,562 deaths, 254,223 recoveries, and 54,294 active cases.