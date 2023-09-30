Tropical storm 'Jenny' slows down, heads northwest

RAMMB/Himawari-8 imagery

Tropical storm Jenny (International name Koinu) has slowed down while heading northwest toward the tip of Northern Luzon, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its bulletin issued at 5 p.m. Saturday, PAGASA said the center of the tropical storm was last spotted 995 kilometers east of Central Luzon.

Jenny is slowly moving northwestward at 10 kilometers per hour with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

PAGASA said the tropical storm is expected to move northwestward until Monday and may steadily intensify throughout the forecast period. It might hit land at the extreme northern Luzon or northeastern mainland Cagayan.

Jenny may reach typhoon category late Monday or Tuesday.

Photo from PAGASA's Facebook page

The tropical storm is not directly affecting the country as of posting time although it might enhance the southwest monsoon, resulting in occasional rains over the western portions of Southern Luzon and Visayas on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall is also expected over Batanes and Babuyan Islands may be experienced on Tuesday or Wednesday.

PAGASA said the possible enhancement of the southwest monsoon will bring gusty conditions over Palawan, Romblon, most of Visayas, and Dinagat Islands on Sunday and most of MIMAROPA and Visayas, and Dinagat Islands on Monday.

It may bring moderate to rough seas over the coastal waters of extreme Northern Luzon and northern mainland Cagayan, thus PAGASA is advising users of motor bancas and similarly-sized vessels to take precautionary measures.