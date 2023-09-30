Tropical storm Jenny intensifies over Philippine Sea

RAMMB/Himawari-8 imagery

Tropical storm Jenny (International name Koinu) has slightly intensified as it headed to extreme Northern Luzon late Saturday evening, according state weather bureau PAGASA.

PAGASA said in its 11 p.m. bulletin that Jenny was last sighted at 10 p.m. some 915 kilometers east of Central Luzon.

It picked up intensity with maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 90 km/h as it continued to move Northwestward at 15 kph.

Jenny is forecast to steadily intensify and may become a severe tropical storm on Sunday. The tropical storm may reach typhoon category on late Monday or on Tuesday.

Jenny is not directly affecting the country as of posting time although it might bring heavy rains in Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern portions of mainland Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte on Wednesday or Thursday due to proximity to Extreme Northern Luzon.

The tropical storm might also enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, resulting in possible occasional rains over Palawan and Occidental Mindoro in the next three days.

PAGASA said that based on forecast scenario, wind signals may be hoisted over Extreme Northern Luzon Sunday evening or on Monday.

The potential enhancement of the Southwest Monsoon is expected to bring gusty conditions over Palawan, Romblon, and Western Visayas through Monday and Western Visayas, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region and most of CALABARZON on Tuesday.

It may bring moderate to rough seas over the coastal waters of extreme Northern Luzon and northern mainland Cagayan, thus PAGASA is advising users of motor bancas and similarly-sized vessels to take precautionary measures.