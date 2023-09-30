Lagman floats economic sanctions vs China over West PH Sea incidents

Armed Forces of the Philippines reports Chinese vessel swarming in Iroquois and Sabina, posing threat to Recto Bank security. Forty-eight Chinese fishing vessels have been reported to be swarming Iroquois Reef, located south of the oil and gas-rich Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea. This information comes from the latest air patrol conducted on June 30, 2023. Courtesy of Western Command Armed Forces of the Philippines



MANILA — Working with other countries on "calibrated" economic sanctions on China could be a better option than realigning confidential and intelligence funds to agencies focused on the West Philippine Sea, a lawmaker said on Saturday.

Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman said it was hard to audit how the agencies would use up the confidential and intelligence funds.

"No amount of confidential fund can tame a bully. No amount of confidential funds can resolve the issue of Chinese existence and occupancy of Philippine territories in the the West Philippine Sea as awarded by the Arbitral Tribunal," Lagman said on TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

"Huwag natin ibuhos lahat sa mga agencies related to West Philippine Sea," he added.

'Other peaceful means'

The lawmaker noted that diplomacy talks "will not prosper" against Beijing, most especially on their lingering presence in the West Philippine Sea.

"Kailangan mayroon tayong other peaceful means. We should implement a calibrated economic sanctions against China, together with countries na masyadong marami na, like the G7 countries, like Australia, India, and the members of the European Union," he said.

"Kailangan nating gawin. These economic sanctions will fall hard on China sapagkat mayroon sila ngayong tinatawag na economic meltdown," he said.

China is the second-largest economy in the world by gross domestic product but analysts note signs of a slowdown, especially in the real estate sector.

House to realign some confidential funds

The House of Representatives earlier said it would realign the confidential and intelligence funds of certain civilian agencies to augment the budgets of intelligence and security forces tasked to manage issues on the West Philippine Sea.

Among those to be affected by the budget cuts are the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education, which were allocated a combined amount of P650 million in confidential and intelligence funds under the 2024 National Expenditure Program.

Lagman's statement also came after Beijing warned Manila not to "stir up trouble" after the Philippine Coast Guard it removed a 300-meter floating barrier that China allegedly deployed to block Filipino fishermen from Bajo de Masinloc or the Scarborough Shoal.

China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, despite a 2016 international court ruling that its stance has no legal basis.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday said the country was not looking for any trouble in the disputed waters after the special operation, saying the country has to protect the interests of the fisherfolk there.