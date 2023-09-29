'Jenny' now a tropical storm: PAGASA

PAGASA handout

MANILA — "Jenny," the weather disturbance east of Central Luzon, has intensified into a tropical storm, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Saturday.

The country's 10th storm this year was packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with gusts of up to 80 kph.

Its center was last seen 1,145 kilometers east of Central Luzon, moving west at 15 kph, the weather agency said.

While it has yet to directly affect the country, PAGASA said Jenny might stir southwest monsoon or habagat rains over the western parts of southern Luzon and the Visayas on Sunday.

It will also cause heavy rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands on Tuesday or Wednesday due to its proximity to the extreme northern Luzon.

"The current forecast scenario shows that Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals may be hoisted over Extreme Northern Luzon tomorrow or on Monday in anticipation of the onset of tropical cyclone severe winds," PAGASA's 5 a.m. weather advisory read.

"[It] is forecast to steadily intensify throughout the forecast period and may become a severe tropical storm tomorrow. Furthermore, this tropical cyclone may reach typhoon category on late Monday or on Tuesday," it added.

The storm will also bring gusty conditions over the following areas on Sunday even if these were not covered by any wind signals, said PAGASA:

Palawan

Romblon

Most of Visayas

Dinagat Islands

PAGASA said Jenny was forecast to hit land and move west northwest today and northwestward or north northwestward from Sunday to Monday.

"A landfall or close approach scenario over Extreme Northern Luzon or northeastern mainland Cagayan is not ruled out since these scenarios are within the forecast confidence cone," said the agency.