'Jenny' may become tropical storm, enhance habagat

RAMMB/Himawari-8 imagery

MANILA - Tropical Depression Jenny may enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, and bring rain over parts of Southern Luzon and Visayas this weekend, PAGASA said Friday.

The state weather bureau, in its 11 p.m. advisory, said the center of the tropical cyclone was last spotted 1,240 kilometers east of Central Luzon.

The tropical depression will move westward this weekend over the Philippine Sea and may intensify into a tropical storm by Saturday and reach typhoon category by next week.

Jenny, which is packing winds of up to 55 kph and gusts of up to 70 kph, is moving westward at 15 kph.

It is not currently directly affecting the country, but its projected track's forecast may trigger heavy rainfall over Batanes and the Babuyan Islands by Tuesday or Wednesday, PAGASA said.

"The Southwest Monsoon may be enhanced by this tropical cyclone, resulting in possible occasional rains over the western portions of Southern Luzon and Visayas on Sunday," it added.

PAGASA said tropical cyclone wind signals may be hoisted over extreme Northern Luzon on Sunday or Monday in anticipation of the onset of tropical cyclone's severe winds.

The enhanced habagat may also will bring gusty conditions over the following areas:

Sunday: Palawan, Romblon, most of Visayas, and Dinagat Islands

Monday: Most of MIMAROPA and Visayas, and Dinagat Islands

The tropical cyclone may cause rough seas in coastal waters of extreme Northern Luzon and the northern Cagayan.

"Mariners of motor bancas and similarly-sized vessels are advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions, especially if inexperienced or operating ill-equipped vessels," PAGASA warned.

The weather bureau had not ruled out Jenny's possible landfall over extreme Northern Luzon or northeastern mainland Cagayan. - with reports from Ariel Rojas, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO