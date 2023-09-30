Former President Duterte's sister passes away

Jocellyn Duterte-Villarica gives an interview

MANILA — Former President Rodrigo Duterte's sister Jocellyn Duterte-Villarica has passed away, according to the Facebook page of Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, who accompanied his former principal to Duterte-Villarica's Cavite home.

"Buong pusong nakikiramay si Senator Bong Go sa naiwang pamilya ni Ma'am [Jocellyn] Duterte-Villarica, kapatid ni dating pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ngayong Biyernes, September 29," Sen. Go's page said in a post early Saturday morning.

"Nakasama ni Ma'am [Jocellyn] ang kanyang anak na si Bambino, si Vince, nurse at iba pang mga kasama nila sa bahay sa mga huling sandali nito," the post also said of the former president's younger sister.

According to media reports, Duterte-Villarica was 75.