MANILA — A key prosecution witness in one of the drug cases against former Senator Leila de Lima showed up at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court on Friday, where he is expected to affirm his affidavit of recantation.

BREAKING: Ex-BuCor OIC Rafael Ragos arrives at the Muntinlupa RTC to attend a hearing in one of the drug cases against ex-Sen. Leila de Lima.



He is expected to take the witness stand to affirm his affidavit of recantation.

Former Bureau of Corrections OIC Rafael Ragos arrived just before 8am.

Both lawyers for the prosecution and the defense confirmed to ABS-CBN News that Judge Abraham Joseph Alcantara of Muntinlupa RTC Branch 204 issued an order on Thursday to allow Ragos to testify.

But the prosecution filed a motion for reconsideration, according to prosecutor Darwin Cañete.

Ragos had claimed that he personally delivered a total of P10 million worth of allegedly drug money in November and December 2012 to De Lima’s former bodyguard Ronnie Dayan at De Lima’s house in Parañaque in 2012.

That testimony was cited by a Muntinlupa court in February last year in denying De Lima’s demurrer to evidence, essentially a motion to dismiss on the ground of insufficiency of prosecution evidence.

The court also denied her bail plea, on the same ground.

De Lima has maintained she did not receive any money from Ragos and questioned how a BuCor OIC could simply find millions in his office and follow a convict’s order, supposedly made through a phone call, to deliver the alleged drug money to a Justice secretary.

But in April this year, Ragos executed an affidavit retracting all his allegations against De Lima, accusing former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II instead of coercing him to testify against the former senator.

The Department of Justice however dismissed the retraction as having no value because Ragos has yet to affirm his retraction in court.

The defense hopes Ragos’ retraction would pave the way for the junking of the drug case or, at the very least, lead to the grant of a second bail petition.

Prosecutor Cañete however said that even assuming Ragos can affirm his recantation, recantations are usually not given credence by the court unless it is convinced that the retraction is sincere.

Arriving shortly after Ragos, De Lima expressed surprise at Ragos’ presence.

Asked if she expects him to testify, she said: “Yes, he should. He must. He must testify.”

WATCH: Former Sen. Leila de Lima arrives at the Muntinlupa RTC.



Told that ex-BuCor OIC Rafael Ragos is present, she said: "Really?"



Does she expect him to testify? "Yes, he should. He must. He must testify."

Dayan also arrived at around 8:30am, refusing to comment on Ragos’ presence in today’s hearing.